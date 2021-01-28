Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,324 shares of company stock worth $56,705,108. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,137.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

