State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 1,492 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,649 shares of company stock valued at $52,243,320 over the last quarter.

nCino stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

