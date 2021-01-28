Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $318.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.00. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

