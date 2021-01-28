Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.17 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.