Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

