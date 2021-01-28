Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

