Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

