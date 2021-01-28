Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

