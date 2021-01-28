Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

