FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

