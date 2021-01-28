Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

