IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.66.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 72.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IMV in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

