Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $470,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

EWJ opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

