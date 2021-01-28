Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

