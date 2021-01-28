Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $463,138 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.