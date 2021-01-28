Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24,892.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $158.57 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $169.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53.

