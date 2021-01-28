Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 158.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $187.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

