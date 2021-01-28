Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period.

NYSE NCZ opened at $5.08 on Thursday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

