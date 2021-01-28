Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,255 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

