ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $348.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

