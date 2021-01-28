Peter G. Thomson Sells 6,607 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

