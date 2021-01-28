Hugh M. Cole Sells 18,000 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $454.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

