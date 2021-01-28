Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 278.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 297.7% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 322.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 298.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

