Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00.

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00.

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

