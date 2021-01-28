Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $249,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,194,671.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $122.69 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

