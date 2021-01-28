Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,828 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $237.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.