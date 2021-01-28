Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,325 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.