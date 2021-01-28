TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$105.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

TSE TFII opened at C$84.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

