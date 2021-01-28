TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$105.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

TSE TFII opened at C$84.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

