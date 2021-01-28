Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.81.

TSE:PPL opened at C$33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4454913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

