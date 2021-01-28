Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

