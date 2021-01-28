Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Eight Capital

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) alerts:

TSE:MOGO opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. Mogo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.98.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.