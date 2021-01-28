Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 23.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

