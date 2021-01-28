Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 354,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

