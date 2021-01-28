UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 93,742,215 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

