Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.04

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and traded as low as $24.68. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 37,259 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

