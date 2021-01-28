Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,626.11

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,626.11 and traded as low as $1,590.00. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) shares last traded at $1,607.50, with a volume of 33,482 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.60 million and a P/E ratio of 36.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

