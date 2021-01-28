RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

In other RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 532,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$102,426.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,107,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,335,746.50.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

