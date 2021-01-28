Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,528 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

