Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.