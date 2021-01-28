Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.39. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

ADI opened at $147.48 on Monday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

