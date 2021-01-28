Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $216.43 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.78.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

