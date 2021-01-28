Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,847 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

