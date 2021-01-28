Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,166 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $187.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 228.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

