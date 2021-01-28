Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,882 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

