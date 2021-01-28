Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 35,032 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

