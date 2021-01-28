Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

