PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $8,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

