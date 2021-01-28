140166 Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Neutral

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $152.00. 140166’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

JBHT stock opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

