Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of SYF opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

