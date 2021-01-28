Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IDN stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

